The government is investing €1 million spread over three years in a shelter for men aged between 16 and 65.

The shelter - Dar Leopoldo - is run by Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem, and hosts 18 beds within semi-independent living quarters.

The residents are also provided with psychosocial support and monitoring, with the aim that they can eventually lead an independent life.

The foundation's chair, Marique Sciberras, said there were various reasons why men sought shelter at Dar Leopoldo, including mental health challenges.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said the government's investment this year was double that allocated to the shelter three years ago.