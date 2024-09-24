The current Gozo fast ferry schedule is being extended to the rest of the year, meaning more crossings during the winter, the ministers for transport and for Gozo announced on Tuesday.

They said the government will be spending an additional €1.3 million for the schedule to remain unchanged.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said that three years since the fast ferry service was introduced, it was being improved further, in line with government efforts to better utilise sea transport.

The ferries carried 365,000 passengers during the first year of the service, and 693,000 last year.

409,000 were carried in the first half of this year, proving its success, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.

The fast ferry service, between Valletta and Mgarr, is operated by Gozo Highspeed, a private company formed by the merger of two competing companies, Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo in July last year.

The service is already heavily subsidised by the government. At the time of the merger the government announced a two-year €12m public service contract.

The ferries currently operate some 16 daily return trips.