Travel between Malta and Gozo increased in the first quarter of this year, according to statistics issued on Tuesday by the National Statistics Office.

Between January and March, a total of 10,526 trips were carried out, carrying 1,529,109 passengers. The number of vehicles also increased by 1.7 per cent totalling 472,813.

March was the busiest month with 3,856 trips or 36.6 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

The Mġarr to Cirkewwa route saw 86% of the passengers while the Mġarr to Valletta fast-ferry route carried 14% of the passengers.

Passenger and vehicle traffic from the Mġarr terminal was busiest on Sundays and Mondays. Passenger traffic from Cirkewwa was busiest on Saturdays and Fridays while vehicle traffic was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays.