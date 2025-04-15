A man who allegedly handled cannabis resin stolen from a container at an AFM compound was granted bail by the Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Liam Stewart was arraigned on 27 February, days after the theft of some 200kg of cannabis was discovered, and pleaded not guilty to trafficking cannabis and cocaine, being in possession of drugs which were not for personal use, trafficking drugs, handling stolen goods, driving without a licence and damaging a van.

He was arrested while driving in Hamrun after having crashed into a van when trying to flee.

He is the first of five men and a woman arraigned in connection with the heist to be granted bail.

The prosecution objected to the bail request, arguing that the police were still investigating the case and not all the stolen cannabis had been retrieved. It was pointed out that other people may be involved in the case and could eventually arraigned.

Stewart’s mother told the court that her son could live with her and his siblings at their apartment in Pietà. Liam's brother said he was willing to act as a guarantor should bail be granted.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera noted that no more civilian witnesses were expected to testify. She also noted that Stewart was found to be in possession of only 3kg of cannabis and a small amount of cocaine. He had not been accused of theft.

Bail was granted against a €10,000 deposit and €15,000 personal guarantee. Stewart was also ordered to observe a night curfew and sign the bail book every day.

Prosecutor Maria Francesca Spiteri together with inspectors Alfredo Mangion, Kevin Valletta and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.