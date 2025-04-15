Lawyers Monica Borg Galea and Tanya Sammut have been nominated magistrates following a call for expressions of interest issued by the Justice Ministry.

A total of 23 eligible applications were received after the public call was issued on January 31. The Judicial Appointments Committee evaluated the candidates during a sitting held on March 15, following the committee’s constitutional mandate and internal guidelines.

Two detailed reports were subsequently submitted to President Myriam Spiteri Debono. The first report, presented on March 24 by committee secretary Frankie Mercieca, listed three candidates deemed most suitable: Dr Ingrid Bianco, Dr Monica Borg Galea and Dr Tanya Sammut.

From this shortlist, the President selected Sammut.

A second report was presented on April 9, also listing three top candidates: Dr Franco Agius, Dr Ingrid Bianco and Dr Monica Borg Galea.

The President selected Borg Galea from the second group.