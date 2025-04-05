Two new high-end scanners at Gozo General Hospital are poised to significantly improve the hospital’s management of cardiac conditions, the Health Ministry has said.

One of the scanners will allow the hospital to provide cardiac MRI scans for the first time, while the other will provide top-of-the-range cardiac CT scanning capabilities.

Cardiac MRI scans provide in-depth, non-invasive analysis of the heart’s functions and valves, can flag potential inflammations and detect muscle tissue scarring.

Photo: DOI

Cardiac CT scans provide rapid detection of arterial diseases in low- and intermediate-risk patients. They also allow medical professionals to accurately and quickly scan heart valves and the aorta of certain patients.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the two machines would improve treatment of cardiac conditions and help medical professionals block the progression of cardiac conditions in certain patients, effectively reducing cardiac morbidity and mortality.

The scanning will be done in collaboration with the Department of Medical Imaging, led by Dr Melvin D’Anastasi, and the hospital’s Cardiology Department.

“We’ve invested roughly €5 million in the Gozo Hospital in recent months, clearing MRI and CT Scan waiting lists and now ensuring these services are provided directly in Gozo,” the minister said.