As summer draws to an end, Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is all set for the opening of a new temporary exhibition by artists Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky.

The title chosen for this exhibition – Lost Paradise – evokes English poet John Milton’s famous epic poem Paradise Lost and explores the concept of continuously searching for a “paradise” elsewhere while remaining blind to the “paradise” in the here and now. In this pursuit, our roots, family, community, identity and culture are irrevocably sacrificed in the mad desire for a “lost paradise”.

The exhibition reflects a reality with which most viewers will be intimately familiar. Yet, the exhibits invite an inner examination of our pursuit of what we perceive as the “good” life, the paradise we yearn for but might already have at our disposal, if only we were not too distracted or disoriented to truly appreciate it. The museum and cultural centre Il-Ħaġar was created and is run by Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria in 1998.

Galina Troizky with one of her paintings.

The museum and cultural centre was opened officially in 2013. It houses the significant artistic and historic patrimony of St George’s parish Basilica, with which it is very closely associated, and donations and bequests it has received since the constitution of the foundation.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri on September 6 at 7.30pm, and will remain open until November 10.

The opening function will be followed by an exclusive event for a limited number of guests at The Roof at Il-Ħaġar, for which reservations are required. For more information, please send an e-mail to events@heartofgozo.org.mt.

Lost Paradise is on from September 6 to November 10. Admission to the museum is free. Those interested in attending the opening should RSVP on events@heartofgozo.org.mt.