The Police Force remembered its departed members with mass celebrated by Gozo police chaplain Fr John Vella at Santa Marija Cemetery chapel in Victoria last Friday.

In his homily, Fr Vella said that in a world filled with change and uncertainty, we needed some form of stability. And that stability was the truth found in the Word of God.

The Word of God, as revealed to us through the scriptures, must become our rock foundation upon which our whole lives were built and exist, he said. Pondering, praying with, meditating on, and believing the Word of God enabled us to stand on firm and unchanging spiritual ground, Fr Vella concluded.

Flowers were placed on the graves by various members of the police and relatives. The celebration ended with the Last Post and a minute’s silence was observed.

Attending the ceremony were Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, Gozo Superintendent Charles Bernard Spiteri and representatives of the Police Officers Union and the Malta Police Union.