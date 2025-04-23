Gozo is often romanticised for its quiet charm, an island known for close-knit communities, scenic landscapes and a slower pace of life. But, behind this postcard-perfect image, lies a sobering truth: Gozo is losing its youth. The island is grappling with a brain drain so persistent and deep-rooted that it now threatens the sustainability of our population, the strength of our economy and the continuity of our identity.

No one wants to leave their home unless they feel they have no choice. Young people do not abandon their home lightly. The youth of Gozo are not leaving for adventure or novelty, they are leaving because the island fails to offer the kind of opportunities they need to build a meaningful future.

During the Malta Vision 2050 launch, a handful of suggestions were made regarding Gozo’s future:

Encourage efficient spatial planning and urban development.

Provide incentives for farmers and livestock breeders to adopt sustainable practices, in collaboration with the Gozo Experimental Farm.

Expand premium accommodation (such as, Luxe Airbnb).

Improve inter- and intra-island connectivity.

Attract high-value workers, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Promote Gozo’s identity, talent and cultural assets.

Yet, for all their potential, these proposals remain abstract and disconnected from any holistic plan to bring them to life over the next 25 years.

Despite repeated promises of investment, Gozo’s job market remains narrow and underwhelming. There are no high-value-added sectors and no start-up ecosystem to help those eager to create their own employment paths, especially following the flop of the innovation hub. If you’re ambitious, creative, or trained in a professional field, you often face three choices: cross to Malta every day, move there permanently, or leave the country altogether.

This is not just inconvenient; it’s a deep injustice. Gozitan youth should have the right to choose where and how to live.

While it’s completely unrealistic to expect Gozo to replicate Malta’s entire economic spectrum, two fundamentals are non-negotiable: creating meaningful job opportunities on the island with salaries that match the mainland and ensuring seamless, reliable transport between the islands.

Introducing a dedicated minibus network from Mġarr, increasing service frequency and improving links between villages could go a long way – if implemented sincerely.

Gozo’s job market remains narrow and underwhelming

Over the years, I’ve stood with those who refuse to let Gozo be hollowed out.

Whether in the fight for Comino, against the destruction of Triq Marsalforn, in defence of Pjazza San Ġorġ, or in efforts to restore the Qolla l-Bajda Battery and British barracks at Fort Chambray, I’ve never spoken up for just nature or history. I’ve spoken for the people who live here, love it here and want to stay here. My past voluntary work with Nadur Nadif, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex and Għawdix has shown me that preservation isn’t about freezing Gozo in time. It’s about shaping the right kind of change.

Gozo deserves better than shortsighted development and hollow, data-driven growth. For too long, our economy has been driven by numbers over nuance, obsessed with appearances rather than sustainability. This has stifled innovation and squeezed out new industries before they had a chance to take root.

But there is another path.

Imagine Gozo with an intertwined transport system with Malta, which embraces ecotourism, scientific research, cultural conservation, marine studies, digital innovation and climate-resilient agriculture. These aren’t fantasy, they’re feasible opportunities. They just require the right strategy, investment and trust in our local talent.

Gozo could become a hub for research, a living lab for green innovation, a creative haven for entrepreneurs. But that means giving youth not just slogans but real tools: grants, mentorships, accessible rents at innovation hubs and policies that prioritise residents over speculation. Not a disconnected ‘Innovation Hub’ where there’s no transparency, no local input and no clear sense of purpose.

This vision isn’t naïve, it’s necessary. If we want to keep Gozo alive and vibrant, it must remain a place to live, not just a place to visit. Every time we lose another young Gozitan, we lose not only a person but potential, culture, leadership.

Shifting from activism to politics hasn’t been a walk in the park. But it’s placed me at the heart of the structural issues behind the everyday frustrations people face. And now, more than ever, I’m convinced that the solutions exist, if we’re bold enough to act on them.

The exodus is not a side effect. It is the clearest signal that the current economic model for Gozo is failing. If we want to stop this exodus, we must reimagine the island with better transport links to Malta, not as a relic or a resort, but as a real, resilient home.

Young Gozitans aren’t asking for handouts. They’re asking for a reason to stay and not for foggy visions.

Luke Said is a PN electoral candidate in Gozo.