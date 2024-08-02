Moviment Graffitti has called on the government to forbid a fuel tanker on its way to Israel passage and services through Maltese waters, as its delivery will contribute to further violence against Palestinians.

In a statement on Friday, the group highlighted the movements of two military jet fuel tankers, the Overseas Santorini and the Overseas Suncoast, which they said regularly deliver fuel to Israel's air force.

Such operations, supplied by the company Valero on behalf of the US government, have been condemned for their role in the “systematic oppression and violence against Palestinians”.

One of these vessels, the Overseas Santorini, is expected to approach Maltese waters imminently.

The group said that they have written urgently to Transport Minister Chris Bonnet and Transport Malta asking them to block the transit and docking of the vessel in Maltese waters.

“Moviment Graffitti strongly urges the Maltese authorities to prohibit the passage, entry, bunkering, servicing, and docking of this vessel to prevent the fuel from reaching Israel, where it would contribute to further violence,” they said.

They said that this appeal is in line with those made by international groups calling for a global energy embargo on Israel “to end its ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people”, called ‘No Harbour for Genocide’.

“Israel's actions have been deemed grave violations of international law, including the principles outlined by the International Court of Justice, which has issued binding orders that continue to be disregarded,” they said.

The letter also references a UN resolution passed in April 2024, which expresses deep concern over the transfer of jet fuel to Israel in violation of international law.

“Additionally, the Arms Trade Treaty obligates states to prevent the transfer of arms, including fuel, that could be used to commit genocide, crimes against humanity, or other serious breaches of international humanitarian law,” they said.

Malta has a constitutional commitment to promote peace, security and social progress among all nations, Graffitti said and this should prevent the tanker from transiting through Maltese waters, docking, or receiving any services from Maltese ports.

Attached files Read the full letter here