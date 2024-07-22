Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Monday demanded compensation for the inconvenience and damages suffered by the people as a result of persistent power cuts.

He also said he had written to the chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) asking for a meeting with the social partners to discuss the situation and the way forward.

Last year the prime minister promised the MCESD unprecedented investment to solve the problem, but the truth was that investment had actually declined, Grech, said in a message on NET FM and Facebook.

He also reiterated a call he made on Sunday for Energy Minister Miriam Dalli to resign or be removed.

"I cannot understand how Dalli has not resigned yet," he said. She was the one who promised massive investment for the country not to suffer a repeat of the outages it suffered last year, and yet Enemalta spent less than what was assigned to it," Grech said.

The country, he added, was in crisis because of the government's lack of infrastructural investment over the years. That was evident in various sectors including energy, health, polluted bays and waste collection. The population was allowed to grow, without proper investment in the infrastructure.

The government was absent amid this national crisis. It was failing the people and could not even guarantee the provision of basic services.

It was a situation which was causing hardship to the people and impacting the economy.

The people, he said, deserved peace of mind and the government should guarantee basic services so that they could build a better quality of life. They should also be compensated for the inconvenience and damages suffered by the power cuts.

Dalli said last week that she worried every time there was a power cut. She explained, however, that the infrastructural work needed to bring Malta’s electricity distribution network up to scratch would have to be done in phases

“I wish we could dig up the entire country and do all the work that needs to be done [in one go],” Dalli said in a brief phone-in on RTK103.

“But we can’t. It needs to be done in phases.”

Data published by the National Audit Office last week showed that Enemalta spent less money on upgrading its distribution grid last year than it had a decade earlier, despite the infrastructure having to cater for a significantly larger and more power-hungry population.