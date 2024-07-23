In FF 14, Gil serves as the main currency, thanks to which players of all ranks and online can buy all the necessary types of weapons, armor and resources for your Chocobo. It is extremely important to be able to deliver gil, because it can be used to buy back everything that cannot be obtained from raids, quests and grinding.

You can get gil from quests, hunting monsters, raids and cooperation with factions, or simply buy FFXIV gil in Skycoach for a successful start.

In this guide, we will look at all the effective and comprehensive strategies and methods for optimising your efforts in all areas to accumulate gil and use it.

The main sources for getting gil in Final Fantasy 14

Gil can be acquired and earned by completing various activities in FFXIV, including:

Learn professions that collect resources and use them to produce finished products, and sell materials and items to interested players. Don't forget about fishing, cooking and herbal gathering, which can also be important

Raids and dungeons - storming such zones with a number of challenges and destroying bosses often allows players to get FF 14 gil, chests with treasures and valuable items that can be sold if you do not need them. The system is useful in that there will be three bosses, and they are killed one after another, which gives additional experience and resources for victory.

Quests and tasks - many quests and tasks provide rewards in the form of experience and gil Final Fantasy upon completion. Tasks can be story-based - more profitable and consistent and secondary with small rewards, or a large number in the territories and the ability to complete them simultaneously with story quests.

Sell ​​all unnecessary and crafted items through the market board and receive payment at the moment when the client player becomes interested and buys the item, and you will receive your fair payment for gil in Final Fantasy 14. View market trends and engage in the profession for which you are easier to obtain resources and can be sold profitably.

Strategies for effective gil accumulation

Creation and collection

Crafting and gathering are reliable methods for creating gil:

Browse the gaming market and see which products are plentiful, which are few, or not at all, and concentrate your efforts. Since Endgame Fantasy allows you to customize your Chocobo for any task, you won't have any problems mastering yet another collection mechanic, or crafting.

Try to buy or knock out high-quality resources, because they allow you to make more valuable goods that will strengthen your hero, or allow you to sell him for twice as much as normal quality.

Each type of resource must be looked for in a suitable location - there will be no rocks on the plain, animals in frozen lands, and grasses in scorched lands.

Storming dungeons and raids

Dungeons and raids provide not only FF 14 gil, but also valuable items that can be sold:

Treasure chest - if you come across these, then feel free to open them, because there will definitely be Final Fantasy 14 gil, and random items with a value of the level of the dungeon itself.

Treasure Maps is a separate raid at sea in which the party goes out in search of trophies on the ship, but be prepared to meet competitors and sea monsters that can put up a serious fight. But the result will bring all participants a large amount of FF 14 gils, which will be divided among all participants.

Trade with other players

You can use the game market to quickly sell resources and anything you don't need to other interested players. If you follow the dynamics of the market and form a starting amount, you will be able to increase your number of gils in Final Fantasy without even leaving the peaceful zone.

Try to display items during peak hours - evening time, when your lots have not yet had time to slide down under other offers, but will be immediately visible to other players.

In FF, it is possible to use your companions to send them on expeditions and collect gil with their help.

In FF, it is possible to use your companions to send them on expeditions and collect gil with their help.

You need to send them to enterprises and provide them with up-to-date equipment so that they can spend a lot of time on combat missions.

Take part in seasonal events and in-game festivals

Complete event tasks and take part in events where you can earn unique equipment and weapons and valuable items for sale, but remember that such events are not held often and last a limited time, during which you need to have time to get them.

Locations for farming gils

You definitely need to find an area that suits your level, and the quest system will help you find such an area faster.

Find enemies that are really worthwhile in terms of drops and the number of FF 14 gils and farm only them, without being distracted by other monsters, but only on the condition that you do not have accompanying quests for them.

Take part in FATE - this is a temporary situation in which a random area is attacked by monsters and all players who arrive to repel the attack will receive increased experience and double the amount of gil in Final Fantasy 14.

Additional tips for exaggerating gil's profits in Endgame Fantasy

Follow all the news and changes related to the extraction of resources, because they directly affect their cost.

Try different farming methods and keep those methods that you like and which can be combined with other activities, and not just deal with them.

Follow the forums - communicate with other players from the community and find out their opinions about the farming system, and perhaps you will find new ideas and solutions.

Conclusion

The gil system in Final Fantasy is not simple, but it is not very different from other projects, so the basic farming methods will remain unchanged - pay attention to quests and grinding, monitor market share and master gathering and crafting professions.

Additionally, go to dungeons not only for trophies from monsters, but also for treasure chests.

Find companions with whom you will go out to sea and be able to get treasure maps - beware of sea monsters and players.

Study the game market to sell at a higher price and buy at a lower price, and then you will be able to consistently receive your FF 14 gils without even leaving the peaceful zone.

