Ħamrun’s high street was closed to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a fire inside a residence.

The fire is believed to have started as a result of a candle left alight inside the house, on St Joseph high street, at around 8am. Nobody was inside the house at the time.

Transport Malta said at 8.45am that Civil Protection Department firefighters were working to put out the blaze. Both lanes of traffic were closed to allow the emergency operation to proceed, they said.

The transport authority urged motorists to seek alternative routes.