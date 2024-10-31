The police have arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of spreading extremist material.

Police officers descended on his Ħamrun residence on Triq Giovanni Barbara at around 5am on Thursday.

Photo: Malta Police Force

During the raid, the police surrounded two adjacent properties where they found several electronic media, including servers, linked to the dissemination of extremist material. 

In a statement, the police said the arrest of the man, from Ivory Coast, came after weeks of surveillance and analysis of intelligence.

The man was taken to the Floriana police lockup.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force

 

