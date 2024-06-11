On Sunday, June 16 at 6pm, the China Cultural Centre in Malta is inviting the public to an enchanting evening of music at the ‘Harmony in Translation: Fu Lei Meets Beethoven’ concert. This special event will feature the extraordinary talents of renowned musicians Ruixin Niu on both the viola and a 3D-printed viola/violin, Pierre-Henri Xuereb on the viola, and Pascal Mantin on the piano.

The programme will explore Beethoven's timeless masterpieces through innovative arrangements by other composers, paralleling the art of literary translation. Just as translators reinterpret literary works, these composers breathe new life into Beethoven's music, offering fresh perspectives on his enduring legacy.

Fu Lei (1906 – 1966) is celebrated for translating French literary masterpieces by Rolland, Balzac, Voltaire, and Hippolyte Taine into Chinese. His first major translation was Rolland's "Beethoven," which sparked a lifelong admiration for both Beethoven and Rolland. In a 1934 letter to Rolland, Fu Lei described the transformative power of "Beethoven" in his life, calling it a beacon of light that gave him newfound strength and purpose.

Ruixin Niu is an interdisciplinary artist, musician, photographer, and intermedial researcher. She holds a Master’s degree in viola performance from the Beijing Central Conservatory, a Master’s degree in pedagogy from the Royal Conservatory of Music of Liège, and a Master's degree in Intermedia from the University of Maine. Niu's work blends music, photography, video, and installation art, highlighting her innovative vision and dedication to exploring emotional connections between art forms.

Pierre-Henri Xuereb, an acclaimed violist, has recorded over 70 CDs and toured globally. He has performed with orchestras such as the Tel-Aviv Symphony, Ensemble Instrumental de France, and the Philharmonic Orchestras of Caracas and Malta. Xuereb teaches at the Conservatoire de Paris, the Royal Conservatory of Music in Liège, and IMEP in Namur. He regularly conducts master classes at Indiana University, Yale University, and the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. He founded the Primrose Ensemble and is the artistic director of "Fête de l’Alto" in Lasalle en Cévennes.

Pascal Mantin is a laureate of international competitions in Barcelona, Luxembourg, and Rome, and has performed extensively with orchestras and in solo recitals across France and internationally. His notable festival appearances include Chopin at the Orangerie de Bagatelle, Musique en Périgord, and the Victoria International Arts Festival in Malta. He holds the CA (Certificate of Aptitude) in piano and teaches at the Sartrouville Conservatory in France.

Admission is free, however, reservation is recommended. Please email events2024ccc@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

The China Cultural Centre is located at 173 Melita Street, Valletta.