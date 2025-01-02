Police have appealed for help locating two men who escaped from Malta International Airport on Wedesnday.

The two men, both Moroccan nationals, were among four to jump down from the plane they arrived on after it was diverted to Malta due to a medical emergency.

The men evaded AFM personnel and escaped the airport on foot by vaulting the perimeter fence. They remain at large at the time of publication.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the police said two of the runaways aged 28 and 34 years old and a 28-year-old Moroccan man held at Mater Dei in connection with the same case had been returned to their country and issued with travel bans preventing them from returning to Malta or the Schengen area.

Anyone with information about the two runaways can call the police headquarters on +356 2122 4001 / 119 or report a sighting at the nearest police station quoting the number 1/2025.