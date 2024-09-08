European Commissioner Helena Dalli has confirmed that somebody entered the drive of her house in Malta and left a threatening message on her doorstep.

The matter was reported on Il-Mument on Sunday, which said it was the latest episode of an increasingly divided Labour Party and the way Dalli was being sidelined by the prime minister.

Dalli in a Facebook post did not give the context of the threatening message but said it happened on July 31 when a man placed a note on the doorstep warning "darb' oħra inkun ippreparat b'xi ħaga għat-tfal". (Next time I will be prepared with something for the children.")

Dalli said she reported the case to the police and handed over CCTV footage showing the man walking up her drive, and his car outside.

She enquired last week about what had happened to the investigation and was told "We have not come up with anything."

Dalli is in the last weeks of her five-year-term as European Commissioner having previously served as minister under Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela.

Last week her husband claimed that senior officials in the Labour Party had worked to destroy his wife’s credibility and stop her from becoming Malta’s president.

“Soon you will know the manoeuvres that were made in the appointment of the President of Malta by two high-ranking officials of the Labour Party to harm Helena's credibility," Patrick Dalli told social media users.

“It was a fascist attack on a woman who dedicated her life to the Labour Party and the Maltese people."

His statement came on the same day that the Dallis’ son Luke announced he was quitting the PL’s broadcasting stations.

Patrick Dalli took to Facebook with his claim after the newspaper Illum said Helena Dalli was lobbying for a second term as European Commissioner, instead of Glenn Micallef, who is Malta’s nominee for the post.

Patrick Dalli echoed an earlier statement by his wife, saying the claim was “another lie about Helena.”

Illum said that Dalli was attempting to strong-arm her way into securing a second term as Malta's EU Commissioner and she was going about this by criticising Micallef's lack of political experience.

Helena Dalli had "categorically denied" the report, adding in a Facebook post that she had more than enough experience to know where reports of dubious purpose originate.

"As I have always done, I choose to continue working in the country's best interest and I will never stoop to these levels of low quality," she said.

"That being said, there is a limit to everything and you cannot always allow deception to go by unchecked."