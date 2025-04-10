The feast of our Lady of Sorrows will be celebrated on Friday with a pageant through the streets of the village at 6pm, followed by solemn Mass. Palm Sunday celebrations start at 10.15am. Olive branches will be blessed at Triq Ta’ Mulejja, followed by a procession and solemn mass. On Monday, Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana will hold Dilexit Nos, the annual drive-through experience along Triq ix-Xlendi, from 6pm and it will be repeated on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, April 16, a penitential pilgrimage with the statue of Christ Carrying the Cross will be held from Ta’ Pompeii church in Victoria to the parish church of Fontana, starting at 6pm.

Maundy Thursday will be marked by high mass at 6.30pm, followed by silent adoration till midnight. Adoration resumes on Good Friday at 6.30am. The solemn liturgy starts at 3pm. Saturday Easter vigil will be celebrated at 8pm, while Easter Sunday celebrations will include solemn mass at 10.30am, followed by a joyful manifestation with the statue of the Risen Christ.

One can also visit the parish church hosting the Last Supper and various Passion statues. The Għaqda Armar Fontana is setting up Holy Week street decorations and a floral decoration on the church parvis. For more information visit the Fontana parish Facebook page.