The Gozo Santa Ċeċilja Foundation will be hosting a Lent and Holy Week concert themed Vera Icon (Vera Ikon)’ at St Augustine church in Victoria on Saturday at 7.45pm.

The concert will focus on the story of Veronica, the woman who offered a cloth to Jesus so He could wipe His face on the way to His crucifixion.

This year the concert will feature a band under the direction of Antoine Mercieca. The band will play funeral marches penned by Mro Mercieca himself and other works with the participation of tenor Georg Zammit. During the concert, Mario Borg will read four poems connected with Holy Week.

The concert is being held in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry and Victoria local council. The public is invited to attend.

Meanwhile, Mro Mercieca, who is a great devotee of the Volto Santo, is exhibiting an altar dedicated to the Holy Face of Jesus at his private chapel at 24, ‘Kenn l-Assunta’, Triq Santa Marija, Victoria. The display will be open for the public from Wednesday, March 20.