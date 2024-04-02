The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association on Tuesday paid homage to Air Malta's "profound impact" on Malta's tourism industry and the broader economy.

In a statement, the MHRA said that, since its inception, Air Malta had been a cornerstone of economic growth and social progress, facilitating vital connectivity for the island nation.

President Tony Zahra said the MHRA had been privileged to witness Air Malta's pivotal role in shaping Malta's economic and social landscape and it saddened the association that the airline was at times exploited for short-term gain, "ultimately leading to its unfortunate closure".

Zahra commended all those involved in the airline's "seamless" transition to KM Malta Airlines.

"The birth of KM Malta Airlines marks a new chapter in Malta's aviation history... MHRA extends its gratitude to everyone involved for navigating the complex transition process with commendable professionalism."

Zahra emphasised the MHRA's "steadfast support" for Malta's new national carrier.

"As we embrace the future with KM Malta Airlines, MHRA reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding our national airline," he said.

"While other airlines play a vital role in our tourism sector, the national airline remains our lifeline, ensuring connectivity and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties and challenges, as exemplified during the COVID-19 pandemic."

MHRA looks forward to collaborating closely with KM Malta Airlines and stakeholders to ensure its continued success and contribution to Malta's prosperity, Zahra said.