Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are reshaping various industries, and Human Resources (HR) is no exception. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov once said, “Human-machine collaboration is the future; it’s already the present in many sectors.” This statement rings true as companies increasingly adopt these technologies to streamline recruitment, employee management, and career development.

Revolutionising recruitment

Recruitment has traditionally been time-consuming, requiring HR professionals to sift through resumes and conduct many interviews. AI is changing this by using advanced algorithms to scan CVs for relevant skills and qualifications, quickly shortlisting the best candidates.

Automated Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) are being used to manage job applications, matching candidates’ profiles with work requirements more accurately.

AI can even evaluate candidates’ online presence to assess their suitability for a role, speeding up the process and ensuring a better match between candidate and job.

However, there are challenges.

As David Green, a People Analytics expert stated “AI and machine learning offer enormous potential for HR, particularly in the areas of talent acquisition and management. However, they must be deployed ethically and with a clear focus on improving the employee experience”.

AI can sometimes inherit biases from the data it is trained on, potentially leading to unfa­ir hiring practices. “It must be managed carefully to ensure that it doesn’t unintentionally perpetuate existing biases” stated Laszlo Bock, former vice-president of People Operations at Google and co-founder of Humu). To avoid this, companies need to regularly audit and update their AI systems to promote diversity and fairness in recruitment.

Enhancing employee management

Beyond recruitment, AI is also transforming how companies manage their employees. AI-driven performance management systems can monitor employee performance in real-time by analysing data from various sources.

These systems provide continuous feedback, helping managers address issues promptly and support employee growth. For instance, if an employee frequently misses deadlines, the AI system can alert the manager, who can then provide the necessary support or training. This approach fosters a culture of continuous improvement and transparency.

Additionally, AI-powered chatbots are now handling routine HR inquiries, such as questions about benefits or payroll, freeing up HR professionals to focus on more strategic tasks.

Advancing career development

AI is also playing a crucial role in career development, too. Personalised learning plans powered by AI can identify the skills employees need to advance in their careers. By analysing data on employees’ current skills and career goals, AI can recommend tailored training programmes and job rotations.

This personalised approach not only boosts employee engagement but also ensures that companies develop a skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges. “…it’s essential to keep in mind that it’s the human experience that drives engagement, not the technology itself” stated Jason Averbook, global leader on HR transformation, Gen AI and digital deployment.

Succession planning is a subject that is not talked about openly in business circles.

“Succession planning doesn’t start with people. It starts with the requirements of the position,” stated John Maxwell, leadership expert. AI can aid in succession planning by identifying potential leaders within the organisation. It helps HR create effective succession plans by analysing employee performance and potential ensuring smooth transitions in leadership roles.

Balancing benefits and challenges

AI does present its challenges. AI systems need to be transparent, fair, and inclusive, respecting privacy and adhering to data protection laws. To prevent biases and ensure that employees are treated fairly, regular audits are essential.

As AI takes over routine tasks, this allows HR professionals to develop new skills, such as strategic thinking and data literacy, to thrive in this evolving landscape. Technology will not replace humans but will work alongside them to create more efficient, inclusive, and effective HR practices.

As Josh Bersin, HR analyst wisely noted “AI is not here to replace humans; it’s here to augment the work we do, to help us make better decisions, be more productive, and to focus on the human aspect of work.”

As AI continues to advance, the future of HR promises to be both exciting and transformative, with better hiring decisions, improved employee management, and personalised career development leading the way.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.