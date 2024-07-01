The Victoria Lines are a series of fortifications built by the British military during the last quarter of the 19th century. Their defining feature is a continuous infantry wall, more than 12 kilometres long, which connects three forts, a substantial entrenchment at Dwejra and various other gun batteries and ancillary military facilities to form a single line of defence.

Within the Victoria Lines, provision was also made for three defence electric light positions; these were ‘searchlights’ intended for land defence as distinct from the much later anti-aircraft searchlights of World War II. Their locations were situated (from west to east) at Il-Kunċizzjoni overlooking Fomm ir-Riħ Bay, on the Dwejra Lines, and at Għargħur.

The lights’ function

Defence electric lights were widely deployed by the British Army starting from the late 1880s, both on land fronts and to illuminate the approaches to harbours. In 1890, the UK War Office published a Manual of Electric Search Lighting, compiled by the School of Military Engineering, at Chatham. This was updated in 1902 and 1909. In these manuals, the purpose of defence lights was defined as follows:

• As a moving light to sweep an area and search the front of the position, especially in observing paths by which the enemy must advance, to detect any enemy movement within that area.

• As a fixed (or sentry) beam across an area that the enemy must traverse. For example, this could be to cover a road or a boom defence, at the entrance to a harbour. The beam is projected across a flat plain from a position on one flank, so that the enemy can be seen when they cross the light beam.

• As a dispersed light, with a broad strip of illumination to the front of a given location. For example, on a land front forming a band of illumination, a short distance in front of a line of trenches.

In Malta

The first complete list of such defence electric lights installed in Malta is contained in a report dated January 1908, but these had already been in place for some years.

The report lists 13 defence lights deployed to defend the approaches to the two Valletta harbours and another three defending the entrance to Marsaxlokk Bay. In this kind of coastal defence role, the primary use of defence electric lights was to locate and then track the movement of any hostile vessel.

Similarly recorded in this report are the defence lights at the three locations along the Victoria Lines. These are described as being of the ‘concentrated, moving beam’ type. They were set up around the same period during which the infantry wall was constructed, namely between 1895 and 1899.

The Royal Engineers were responsible for their operation and upkeep. All these positions consisted of (i) an engine room with ancillary facilities that was built partially underground, and (ii) the actual searchlight emplacement, which was situated at some distance from the engine room. In other respects, the layout varied depending on the nature of the site.

Il-Kunċizzjoni

The electric light position at il-Kunċizzjoni was surrounded by a fortified perimeter that was intended to serve as a strongpoint at the western extremity of the Victoria Lines. The engine room was situated partially underground, including space for ancillary facilities and quarters for personnel manning the installation and for soldiers on guard duties. Some distance away was the site of the original emplacement for the actual searchlight. This was modified prior to World War II to serve as a pillbox.

Il-Kunċizzjoni. Barracks at the rear of the fortified perimeter enclosing the engine room. Photo by the author Il-Kunċizzjoni. Drawing by Stephen C Spiteri showing the layout of the fortified defence electric light position. Photo: British Military Architecture in Malta by Stephen C Spiteri, 1996 Il-Kunċizzjoni. Aerial view of the engine room and caretakers’ quarters within the fortified perimeter. B indicates the location of the searchlight emplacement. Photo: Google Maps Il-Kunċizzjoni. Partially underground engine room. Photo by the author

This site has been devolved to Mġarr local council who, in partnership with the Institute of Earth Systems at the University of Malta, and through the financial assistance received from the HSBC Malta Foundation, has restored the area for use as a nature observatory.

Dwejra Lines

Another electric light position was built behind the Dwejra Lines, very close to their entrance. Its engine room was situated partially underground, and the actual searchlight was mounted some distance away. This part of the Dwejra Lines has long been leased to a private individual and is not accessible to the public.

Għargħur (L-Anċirietka)

The third electric light position along the Victoria Lines was situated at Għargħur, overlooking Wied il-Faħam, facing Madliena (in the area now popularly referred to as Top-of-the-World).

As elsewhere, the position consisted of a partially underground engine room, the caretakers’ quarters, and close by, the emplacement for the actual searchlight. However, unlike the Kunċizzjoni position, it did not have a defensive perimeter. The buildings on this site appear to be in a reasonable state but have not benefitted from any restoration and are not currently open to the public.

These electric light positions were one of the very first applications of electricity outside of the Valletta harbours’ environs. It is interesting to note that the location of the Għargħur site became known to the locals as ‘Tal-Anċirietka’ which is derived from the Italian ‘luce elettrica’, meaning electric light.

Għargħur, the location of the defence electric light position as shown in the Victoria Lines Record Plan. compiled in 1901. (UK NA ref. WO 78 5301)

Equipment

Illustration from the 1909 edition of the Military Electric Lighting manual published by the UK War Office. It shows a Hornsby Akroyd internal combustion engine as adopted for use in defence electric light positions in that period. Illustration from the 1909 edition of the Military Electric Lighting manual published by the UK War Office. It shows a typical generator as used in defence electric light positions in that period.

The defence electric lights were powered by electricity, and this required relatively large engine rooms with one generator allocated to each searchlight projector.

Illustration from the 1902 edition of the Military Electric Lighting manual published by the UK War Office. It shows the Mark I and Mark II projectors.

Quoting from the manuals mentioned earlier in this article: ‘Defence electric lights were powered by an oil engine, here meaning an internal combustion engine, using refined petroleum. The standard engine type by 1909 was that manufactured by Hornsby Akroyd. The engine was coupled to a generator to produce electricity. This could feed the searchlight projector directly or otherwise charge an accumulator battery. The beam of light was produced by a lamp that was a source of incandescent lighting. This was placed in front of a reflector to provide a concentrated light. Reflectors for concentrated lights are true paraboloids; the glass was of equal thickness throughout. The lamp and reflector were mounted for use in a metal frame called a projector. This was mounted on bearings in such a way that the reflected light might be directed as required (referred to as a moving beam).’

During the time that the Victoria Lines were operational, this extensive system of fortifications never came under attack by any enemy. So the defence electric lights were never put to the test and their efficacy remains unproven.

Nevertheless, they are another manifestation of the way the latest technological developments were being readily adapted and applied during the last quarter of the 19th century, which was a time of new scientific discoveries and notable technological innovation. In this case, this was applied to a military purpose but the same was happening also in a civilian context.

Ray Cachia Zammit is author of the book The Victoria Lines (Midsea Books 2021) and co-founder of the Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail.