The global iGaming market has seen explosive growth over the last few years. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, nuances in regional legal frameworks have become important to operators, players, and regulators alike. Two interesting players in this arena, Malta and Australia, offer contrasting approaches to iGaming regulation that we want to explore closer.

Malta has positioned itself as a hub for online gambling operations in Europe. Its centralized regulatory system has attracted numerous international operators. On the other hand, Australia, with its vast geography and federal structure, has adopted a more complex, state-based approach to iGaming legislation.

Today, we will look at how the regulation approach differs between Malta and Australia.

What is the biggest difference between the laws in Malta and Australia?

Malta was one of the first EU member states to regulate online gambling in 2004, and Malta has managed to establish itself as one of the leading jurisdictions for iGaming. The regulatory business in Malta is characterized by a national approach.

Australia's iGaming laws, on the other hand, have evolved through a more fragmented process. The Interactive Gambling Act of 2001 laid the groundwork for national regulation, but individual states and territories retain significant autonomy in licensing and regulating gambling activities within their jurisdictions.

So, the key distinction between them lies in structure: Malta's centralized system affords a single, clear regulatory environment, while the State-based system in Australia leads to a patchwork that can be very different in one area versus another.

What are the differences in licensing?

The licences in Malta and Australia differ significantly, and it’s no wonder, as these two countries are on a whole different continent from each other. Next, we’ll look at the major differences between licences in Malta and Australia.

Malta licences casinos that offer different games

The Malta Gaming Authority is the one major regulating body of iGaming in Malta. It issues two major types of licences: B2C for operators serving players directly, and B2B for software providers and any other service providers in the industry.

The application process for an MGA licence is highly demanding, with detailed documentation required on the company's structure, financial stability, and operational plans. Ongoing compliance obligations include regular audits, player protection measures, and adherence to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

Australia allows only sports betting

The regulatory landscape in Australia is more complex than in Malta. There is a national framework through the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, but there are separate regulatory bodies and licensing requirements for each state and territory. Examples of this are the Northern Territory Racing Commission and Liquor and Gaming NSW.

The Interactive Gambling Act is more about limiting the provision of certain types of online gambling services than others, particularly those provided to Australian residents. This has created a situation where many forms of online gambling are effectively banned, except for sports betting, which is permitted when offered by licenced operators in Australia.

However, you should always make sure that the betting site you join is licenced.

Consumer protection and responsible gambling

Both countries are committed to protecting their players and highlighting responsible gaming. However, they both do it in a different way.

The MGA places emphasis on player protection and responsible gambling. It requires operators to include various tools, such as self-exclusion programs, deposit limits, and reality checks for players. Strict AML and KYC procedures are also in place by the authority to prevent fraud and money laundering.

Australia has introduced the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Wagering, which established a minimum standard of consumer protection across all states and territories. This includes provisions such as a national self-exclusion register and the prohibition of certain forms of inducements to gamble.

In addition, there are state-specific responsible gambling initiatives. For example, New South Wales has implemented strict regulations regarding gambling advertising, especially during live sports broadcasts.

Compliance and enforcement: Which country takes the cake?

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) regularly audits and carries out compliance checks among casinos that hold its licence. MGA may also impose fines, suspend, or revoke licences in case of non-compliance.

Australia is more aggressive in its approach to unlicenced offshore operators. The ACMA has the authority to ask ISPs to block access to specific websites offering illegal gambling services to Australians. The consequences of non-compliance can be quite serious, with significant fines being one of them.

Both jurisdictions participate in international efforts to combat illegal gambling and improve regulatory cooperation.

Challenges and opportunities in regulations and licences

Malta continues to walk the tightrope of remaining an attractive jurisdiction for iGaming companies while facing increasing scrutiny from the European Union and other international bodies.

In a nutshell, Malta has been continuously readjusting its regulations in order to maintain its competitive advantage while ensuring sound consumer protection - thus far, it’s been doing a pretty great job at it.

The main challenge for Australia, however, is how to handle illegal offshore gambling websites that continue to attract Australian players despite regulatory efforts.

