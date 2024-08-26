Qatar's efforts to become a prominent diplomatic actor in the Middle East are part of a larger plan of economic and social development. The National Development Strategy 2024-2030, Qatar explicitly aims to advance the country’s assets to become a leading force and improve the standard of living for its people. The programme touches on many areas, ranging from technology and finance, to tourism and culture.

Due to Qatar’s geographical situation, bordered by larger powers like Saudi Arabia and Iran, some of these strategies have supposed a challenge. However, one of their biggest advantages is their ability to export natural gas, as the world’s third-largest holder of natural gas reserves.

Qatar’s key role in the gas industry has granted them the power of economic independence and growth. They are a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas, and it has given them the funds to invest in other sectors.

Politically, their objective of developing relations with powerful countries and territories with opposing policies has led to them becoming a mediator in some regional conflicts. As a result, they have gained more strength and influence from some nations, as well as garnered a reputation as a neutral country with peace as its main objective.

Specifically, some of their alliances have focused on maintaining strong ties with Western powers, resulting in building relations and developing their soft-power tools. Their inclusion in conversations with powerful countries has made them become part of the global economic system and solidify their role as a key regional player.

Another one of their most impactful strategies has been their effort on becoming a leading fintech hub. With investments in Google Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, as well as the evolution of ‘smart cities’, it has encouraged businesses to develop a relationship with Qatar.

Tasmu Smart Qatar is an initiative focused on transforming Qatar into a ‘smart city’. Their plans include improvement in areas such as transport, logistics, environment, healthcare and sports, to boost quality of life and turning Qatar into a much better place with sustainable diversification.

One of the advantages of these new ‘smart city’ infrastructures is the arrival of tech firms, which are investing in the country to increase the benefits for their business and reducing operating costs.

Another area that has been positively impacted by the digital transformation has been the banking industry. During the FIFA World Cup 2022, the government developed strategic partnerships thanks to their sustainability practices, which helped them create alliances with banks. These banks are implementing new projects to create sustainable and inclusive growth by embracing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices and adopting sustainability methods.

Furthermore, their involvement with open banking and their goal of digitalizing their platform and certain processes is attracting businesses who expect a more flexible approach with choices that can be adapted to their own situation and being able to prioritize saving time.

The FIFA World Cup also entailed a major boost in tourism. Qatar Tourism launched campaigns aimed at growing the tourism sector and putting Qatar as the top choice for travelers going to the Middle East. The government has put their efforts on developing and investing in new hospitality infrastructure and new transportation to improve the impact that tourism has on the territory. The renovated port and their national airline has made it the perfect place for hosting conferences, exhibitions and weddings, as well as growing cruise tourism.

Another element that has helped boost tourism is Qatar’s investment in art and culture. Their goal is not only preserving the rich heritage but enhancing their soft power thanks to their alliances with other nations. They focus on developing cultural awareness both inside and outside the territory by hosting events such as the Doha Tribeca Film Festival and the Qatar International Art Festival. These events draw international artists and filmmakers, creating new opportunities for cultural exchange and dialogue.

Similarly, every year Qatar coordinates a series of events promoted by the local cultural institution Years of Culture. As part of this programme, every year Qatar picks a partner nation and organizes several cultural events such as expositions, workshops and film screenings in collaboration with local cultural institutions. This year's edition celebrates the ties between Qatari and Moroccan culture, and several countries have participated in this initiative in the last decade, including the US, the UK, France and Russia. These sorts of initiatives play a critical role in Qatar's strategy to promote its culture abroad, and in fostering stronger diplomatic relationships.

When it comes to media, in 1996 Qatar launched Al Jazeera, a satellite channel dedicated to news that serves as a platform for different perspectives, which has led to shape public opinion and promote their agenda. However, some media networks and countries have stated that they have a perceived bias and have censored it from their countries, creating some tensions between nations.

Lastly, one of Qatar’s biggest strategy has been implementing measures to prevent climate change, as this is a key priority for their diplomatic power. Their main objective in this area is to reduce hydrocarbons to embrace more sustainable alternatives. They have launched several renewable energy projects to take advantage of the country’s desert climate, such as solar and wind power. The importance of these measures is not only moral, but also necessary for the survival of the country, as the majority of the population lives among the coast and the sea levels are rising.

Additionally, some of their plans for urban infrastructure have applied energy-saving and carbon-reduction strategies, such as the city of Lusail, with a landscape plan aiming to reduce water consumption and systems to save tons of CO2 every year. This will also improve its global reputation as a forward-thinking nation.

Qatar’s plans cover several sectors. Whether by taking advantage of their natural resources or investing in digital transformation and new business, as well as navigating complex geopolitical landscapes through mediation and media and culture. These strategies are proving to be effective, and boosting Qatar to become a diplomatic leader and achieve their objectives for Qatar National Vision 2030.