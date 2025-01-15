HSBC Malta Foundation has donated equipment aimed at enhancing the quality of care of patients at the dementia centre of St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly.

The equipment included a public address (PA) system and wireless headphones for use at the Dementia Activity Day Centre.

The centre offers therapeutic activities and support for residents, enhancing their quality of life in a safe and caring environment.

Michel Cordina on behalf of the HSBC Malta Foundation, said: “At HSBC, we believe in making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. Supporting St Vincent De Paul and its exceptional staff is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of vulnerable groups through thoughtful and practical initiatives. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to contribute to the wellbeing of the community, particularly in areas that promote inclusion and enhance the quality of life for vulnerable groups.”

Jorgen Souness, Chief Executive Officer at SVPR said such equipment greatly enriched the quality of life for the residents and allowed the home to offer more engaging and impactful therapeutic activities.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,975bn at 30 June 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services org