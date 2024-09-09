Two hunters shot each other while arguing in a Żabbar field on Monday morning.

The two men were in an open area on Triq San Anard when shots rang out at around 7.30am.

The police did not issue a statement about the incident and only provided details when asked to do so by Times of Malta.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggest the two had argued and fired on each other using their shotguns.

One of the men, a 36-year-old Żabbar resident, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.

The other man, who is 35 years old and from Għargħur, was taken to a health centre for treatment.

A police investigation into the incident has been opened.