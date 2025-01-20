Ian Borg is one of just eight top government officials from around the world who will be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday afternoon.

Borg is on the exclusive honorary guest list, seen by Times of Malta, alongside Argentine president Javier Milei, China’s vice president Han Zheng, and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, among several others.

Although her name does not appear on the list, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reportedly also been invited, making her and Borg the only top European officials in office to be invited to the event.

Other invitees include Indian PM Narendera Modi (who will be represented by foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar), Chinese President Xi Jinping (who will send his deputy) and Ecuador President Daniel Noboa.

Borg will be representing Malta as the country’s foreign minister.

The guest list featuring Ian Borg.

Foreign leaders not usually invited

The incoming Trump administration has, in a break from tradition, invited a handful of world leaders and political figures to be amongst the inauguration crowd in Washington.

The inauguration is usually attended by dignitaries and diplomats, but it is unusual for heads of state or government leaders to also receive an invitation.

According to Politico, those who made the cut include controversial UK Reform leader Nigel Farage, AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, and Santiago Abascal, leader of Spanish ultranationalist party Vox.

The inauguration will also feature a who’s who of tech moguls, from X Owner Elon Musk to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Others have notably missed out on an invite.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French firebrands Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella are all missing from the list, as is German president Olaf Sholtz.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not be joining Farage on the trip, having also been left out in the cold.