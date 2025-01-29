Foreign Minister Ian Borg has warned that goings on in the Baltic, where several countries have blamed sabotage for damage to undersea cables, could also happen in the Mediterranean.

Speaking at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels earlier this week, he said Malta is calling for joint action to protect undersea power and communication cables from any attack or similar threats.

Malta relies heavily on the power cable linking it to Sicily and is about to start laying a second one, although Enemalta says it has sufficient power-generating capacity at the power station.

The communications sector is also heavily dependent on several undersea cables.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg meets EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. (Facebook).

The so-called Russian 'shadow fleet' has been blamed for a spate of incidents which have seen power and communication cables damaged in the Baltic, in retaliation for western countries' support for Ukraine.

The most recent saw a Maltese-registered, Bulgarian-owned ship being detained by Sweden for investigation after cables between Latvia and Sweden were damaged.

The ship's owners have denied the claims.

Russia has denied involvement in sabotage.