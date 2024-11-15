Identità has said that an internal investigation carried out by its compliance unit aided the police in finally arraigning a man in connection with a fake rental contract scam.

On Friday a 56-year-old man, Harold Mamo, was accused of money laundering and fraud for allegedly giving third-country nationals fake rental contracts to help them acquire residency in Malta.

In a statement on Friday, the identity agency said that an investigation by its compliance unit complemented months of work by the police and that this jointly led to Mamo's arrest and arraignment in court.

The investigation had been triggered in April after red flags were raised during internal checks carried out on residence permit application submissions.

Once the unit found grounds for suspicion, they passed on the evidence to the police, who continued with legal action, Identità said.

"The agency not only investigates but also introduces stronger procedures, such as the implementation of the Lease Agreement Attestation Form and the Declaration of Accommodation Form," they said.

"These measures aim to protect the interests of both property owners renting out their premises and the individuals renting them."

Identità said it will tolerate no form of abuse and will investigate any reports of suspicions that arise.