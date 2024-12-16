On May 6, 1935, good King George V and his consort, Queen Mary of Teck, celebrated the 25th anniversary of their reign. It was an auspicious day for the monarchy and the empire.

Much less for Malta. The island’s cherished self-governing constitution had been revoked and Malta was being ruled by a military governor’s one-man diktat.

In no uncertain words, London had told the humiliated Maltese in the name of the king: you are not capable of governing yourselves.

Commercial premises decorated for the 1935 festivities.

And, yet, when the empire-builders organised spectacular activities to celebrate the king’s jubilee, the mortified populace swarmed to cheer and applaud. Slap the people in the face, demean them – they will still find your free bread and circuses irresistible.

The festive land float that won first prize in the competition.

Shopfronts decorated in Strada Reale.

The festivities reached the highest loyalist pitch – lavish street decorations enlivened with kilometres of bunting, life-size mock-ups of the monarchs, band marches, fireworks, a water carnival, concerts, floats decorated with imperialist symbols, banquets, floodlighting of historical landmarks, school children on holiday.

1935 Water carnival – a Maltese 'speronara'? A float in the Jubilee water carnival

The facades of many shops and clubs competed to advertise devotion to the colonial power. Sales of jubilee souvenirs rocketed.

Greenburgh Bros store in Old Bakery Street decorated for the jubilee.

Not one single manifestation of dissent is on record at the outrage of having your political autonomy and democracy smothered in the name of benevolent despotism. Business as usual.

Kingsgate, Valletta, illuminated for the festivities. Decorated vehicles that took part in the jubilee celebrations.

The Church organised a most solemn Te Deum in St John’s Co-Cathedral, no doubt to thank providence that our distant rulers did not trust us to take care of ourselves. King George died shortly later.

A 1935 postcard by Geo Fürst showing scenes of the celebrations. A composite jubilee souvenir postcard by Geo Fürst.

Postcard publishers rode the bandwagon too. Besides the usual images of decorations and festive events, special high-quality composite souvenir postcards were put on sale. The Malta postal authorities also issued a set of handsome commemorative stamps.

Various British warships in Malta, including HMS Ramillies, issued jubilee souvenir postcards.

