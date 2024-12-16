On May 6, 1935, good King George V and his consort, Queen Mary of Teck, celebrated the 25th anniversary of their reign. It was an auspicious day for the monarchy and the empire.
Much less for Malta. The island’s cherished self-governing constitution had been revoked and Malta was being ruled by a military governor’s one-man diktat.
In no uncertain words, London had told the humiliated Maltese in the name of the king: you are not capable of governing yourselves.
And, yet, when the empire-builders organised spectacular activities to celebrate the king’s jubilee, the mortified populace swarmed to cheer and applaud. Slap the people in the face, demean them – they will still find your free bread and circuses irresistible.
The festivities reached the highest loyalist pitch – lavish street decorations enlivened with kilometres of bunting, life-size mock-ups of the monarchs, band marches, fireworks, a water carnival, concerts, floats decorated with imperialist symbols, banquets, floodlighting of historical landmarks, school children on holiday.
The facades of many shops and clubs competed to advertise devotion to the colonial power. Sales of jubilee souvenirs rocketed.
Not one single manifestation of dissent is on record at the outrage of having your political autonomy and democracy smothered in the name of benevolent despotism. Business as usual.
The Church organised a most solemn Te Deum in St John’s Co-Cathedral, no doubt to thank providence that our distant rulers did not trust us to take care of ourselves. King George died shortly later.
Postcard publishers rode the bandwagon too. Besides the usual images of decorations and festive events, special high-quality composite souvenir postcards were put on sale. The Malta postal authorities also issued a set of handsome commemorative stamps.
All images from the author's collections.