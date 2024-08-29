Lighting cracked and lit up the night sky between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as an August shower fell on Malta yesterday. 

Times of Malta photographers Matthew Mirabelli and Jonathan Borg captured the stunning display of nature's cracking whips dancing over rooftops and cupolas while most of Malta slept. 

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Thundery showers continue to be forecast on Thursday, according to the Malta Meteorological Office, but this doesn't mean the late summer heat is about to dissipate any time soon. 

Temperatures are still set to feel as hot as 33°C on Thursday with a UV index of 7. 

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Isolated showers are forecast for Friday, with Saturday and Sunday remaining partly cloudy. The heat stress index is set to climb to 34°C and 35°C over the weekend. 

Video: Jonathan Borg

