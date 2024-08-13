Stargazers were in for a treat last night as the Perseid meteor showers gave a fantastic display across Malta's night sky.

The annual astronomical event, referred to in Maltese as id-Dmugħ ta San Lawrenz (The Tears of St Lawrence), usually occurs when the Earth passes through the debris field of the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Photo: Joseph Caruana

As the trail of particles shed by the comet make contact with the Earth's atmosphere, they heat up and glow, streaking across the sky as spectacular flashes of light and becoming meteors or shooting stars.

Across Malta, enthusiasts gathered in some of the islands' darkest places, hoping to escape the reach of light pollution and watch the astronomical light show.

Photo: Joseph Caruana

In Dwejra, Gozo, with car parks packed full to the brim and the sound of hushed voices occasionally breaking the silence to gasp in awe, it was clear that the public was out in full force to enjoy the event.

Joseph Caruana, a professor at the Department of Physics and Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy told Times of Malta that the occasion marked a peaceful communal affair for the most part.

Photo: Joseph Caruana

"On account of the darkness at Dwejra – the very darkness which allows the Perseids to shine – one could not quite see where other people were located," he said.

"One was reminded of their presence by the hushed sighs which carried across the rugged landscape every time a bright meteor whizzed by. The eerie cries of the cliff-dwelling shearwater, rippling across the water, made for a surreal atmosphere at times."

He said such enthusiastic attendance is evidence that people have a growing interest in being able to enjoy natural events.

"People want to be able to enjoy nature. The presence of yesterday's crowd, huddled in separate groups at the best remaining dark site on the Islands to witness this annual celestial event, was, once again, a testament to the public's interest in and fascination with the night sky – a shared heritage of humanity," Caruana said.

Photo: Daniel Cassar Alpert

He added it is a shame the site is not afforded all the protection that it merits, including monitoring to combat light pollution in protected dark areas across the country.

In Miġra l-Ferħa, Rabat, Daniel Cassar Alpert, who attended a meetup to watch the perseids in the area, said that things were a little less peaceful at times, but quietened down later in the night.

Photo: Daniel Cassar Alpert

"The atmosphere was a little busy at times with cars arriving and leaving creating some light pollution at those times," he said.

"However after around 1am most had left and the place calmed down and a fresh breeze made it an enjoyable summer night to sit and relax while enjoying the view above."

Last year, stargazing events to watch the Perseid meteor showers organised by the Malta Astronomical Society were marred by light pollution, spoiling the once-a-year event for attendees.