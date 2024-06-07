Malta paid its respects to the victims of the Sette Giugno riots on Friday, as flowers were laid on the graves of the four men who lost their lives on this day in 1919.

A precursor to modern protesting, the June 7 uprising saw the people of Malta standing up to profiteering merchants and the colonial government.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

At the height of the unrest, the British troops fired into the crowd and killed four people, Carmelo Abela, Manuel Attard, Ġużè Bajada and Wenzu Dyer.

The event is considered a milestone in Maltese political history as it led to the formation of the first Legislative Assembly, which later transformed into our modern-day parliament.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

At a ceremony at the Addolorata Cemetry in Paola on Friday, Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia together with members of the National Festivities Committee and members of the victims’ families laid wreaths on the graves and observed a moment of solemnity.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Malta Police Band was also present for the ceremony and paid tribute to the men.

Photo: DOI

Later in Valletta, President Myriam Spiteri Debono also paid her respects to the victims, laying a wreath at the Sette Giugno monument in St George’s Square in Valletta, at the site of the historic riots.

The AFM also participated in this ceremony.

Photo: DOI