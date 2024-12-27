Gozo Bishop Mario Teuma will officially inaugurate the 2025 Jubilee Year with the solemn opening of the Holy Door of the Victoria cathedral on Sunday.

Mgr Teuma will lead a procession from the chapel of St Barbara to the cathedral at 6pm and proceed to the cathedral to open the door as laid down in the norms following the Bull Spes non confundit – Hope does not disappoint, through which Pope Francis indicted the Holy Year on May 9, 2024.

It lays down that on December 29, the bishop of every diocese worldwide will mark the opening of the Jubilee Year by a Pontifical mass celebrated in a cathedral.

The symbolism of this ceremony, as the Holy Father wrote, is that “in the course of the year, every effort should be made to enable the People of God to participate fully in its proclamation of hope in God’s grace and in the signs that attest to their efficacy”. After opening the door, Bishop Teuma will lead a Pontifical mass with the Cathedral Chapter, the parish priests of Gozo and all the clergy.

On Tuesday, December 31, the faithful are invited to solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist starting after the 7.30am mass. Mgr Teuma will celebrate a thanksgiving mass at 6.30pm and intone the Te Deum to God for favours received throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the cathedral parish children preparing for Holy Communion and Confirmation took centre stage in both the special Christmas messages delivered every evening during the Christmas novena as well as in carol singing. A large crib has also been set up in one of the side chapels by Ġovann and Paul Cassar. The figurines that enhance the crib were all made by Gozitan crib figurine (pasturi) makers.