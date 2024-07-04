The Property Prices Index rose by 6.7% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same quarter last year, to reach 159.98 points, data issued by the National Statistics Office on Thursday shows. The increase was 1.9% when compared to the last quarter of 2023.

The Apartments Price Index and the Maisonettes Price Index stood at 160.17 and 152.59, registering an annual increase of 6.6 and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

No data was given on other type of properties although the PPI as a whole includes houses.