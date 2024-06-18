A downward trend in inflation continued in May, although at a slower pace, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said the annual rate of inflation in May was 2.3 per cent, from 2.4 per cent in April 2024.

The highest annual inflation rates in May were recorded in Food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.8 per cent) and Education (4.8 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Communication (-11.7 per cent) and Recreation and culture (-0.3 per cent).

Inflation was down slightly in May. NSO graphic.

The NSO said the food index rose largely due to higher prices of milk. The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Restaurants and hotels Index (+0.70 percentage points) and the Miscellaneous goods and services Index (+0.31 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and articles for personal hygiene, respectively.