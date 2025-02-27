Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, left for the United States on Thursday, airport sources told AFP.

The American and British dual-citizens face several charges in Romania including trafficking of and sexual relations with minors, money laundering and organising a criminal group. They deny all charges

The brothers had been banned from leaving Romania since December 2023.

It comes after the Trump administration lobbied their Romanian counterparts to ease their constraints, according to a Financial Times report last week.

The Romanian government had previously deneid being pressured by the US government to allow the brothers, who hold dual UK-US nationality, to travel.

More to follow