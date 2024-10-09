Free vaccinations against the most recent variants of the influenza and COVID-19 viruses will become available to everyone aged six months and over between October 21 and December 15, the Health Ministry has announced.

Senior citizens aged 65 and over will also be eligible for free vaccination against pneumococcal infections, through a vaccine known as PCV 20.

The PCV 20 vaccine protects against infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can cause serious chest complications and sepsis.

All three vaccinations will be available at public health centres and clinics.

Residents of care homes, St Vincent de Paul and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital will be offered vaccinations there.

In Mosta, Floriana, Paola and Gozitan health centres, vaccination will be available seven days a week from 1pm to 7pm.

In Cospicua, Birkirkara, Gżira, Kirkop, -Rabat and Qormi health centres, vaccines will be available on weekdays excluding public holidays, from 1pm to 7pm.

No appointments are required.

Patients can choose to either take the vaccinations at the same time or spread across a period of time.

After December 15, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will still be available to those requiring treatment at health centres. PCV 20 vaccines will still be available by appointment with the National Immunisation Service.