The potential of intergenerational thinking to extend political decision-making time horizons and shape the future for the better is not widely understood. Glenn Micallef, Malta’s nominee to the next European Commission, has the chance to change that.

Tomorrow, Micallef will be scrutinised by the European Parliament. He will face questions about his suitability to lead EU action in the areas of intergenerational fairness, youth, culture and sport.

Youth, culture and sport are established areas with whole bodies of existing legislation and ongoing work.

Intergenerational fairness, on the other hand, is new. It will need strong leadership to shape it into something that makes a difference for present and future generations.

Announcing this new role in her next team European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said it should make sure that “decisions taken today do not harm future generations”. Although this is a founding principle in the EU’s treaties, long-term thinking tends to be neglected. A role dedicated to thinking about the future has been a long time coming.

What is promising, about Micallef’s remit – if he is approved by MEPs – is that it is proactive. It’s a way to shape the future, not only deal with things when they happen. This is about preparedness and foresight, and also, crucially about how policy and investments decisions made today shape tomorrow.

To fundamentally shape Europe’s long-term prosperity and the well-being of its people we need to consistently think far enough ahead while we have the chance.

For example, take the persistent challenge of socio-economic deprivation; figures show that childhood poverty has increased by almost 20 per cent in the EU since 2020. It is also proven that childhood poverty increases the risk of poverty in adulthood. A multi-generation perspective is needed to stop future Europeans’ lives being blighted by poverty.

Yet current strategies and policymaking horizons extend to mid-century, at best. In some areas, notably on climate, Europe has succeeded to set long-term goals, but in other areas, like health, technology, and social policy, the thinking is systematically shorter-term.

The European Commission as an institution is well-placed to embrace ‘future thinking’. Over the last years it has built-up a wealth of evidence about possible shocks and opportunities in the different ‘futures’ we face. The EU’s research body, the Joint Research Centre, has built-up competences on foresight, and these capacities have helped shape critical policy areas, such as the green and digital transition, access to the critical materials needed in future technologies, and the EU’s economic security, to name a few. The new commissioner will need to make use of all this expertise.

While this role is a first for the EU, there are plenty of examples around the world. Micallef will be joining a growing group of leaders centring future generations in decision-making. Joining this peer group will require him to rise to the challenge of embedding intergenerational fairness – not only rely on what has gone before in the fields of youth, sport and culture.

Many countries have developed different models and institutional set-ups for formalising future thinking, and Malta was among the pioneers in this effort. In Europe, Finland, Lithuania, Hungary, Wales and others have dedicated future generations bodies, with more on the way in Ireland, Spain and Portugal – and outside Europe, Canada and Uruguay for example. The United Nations has just recently announced the possibility of a special envoy for future generations.

Malta also has a strong track record on this front. In the 1990s it was an early champion of proposals for a new Guardian for Future Generations role at the UN. It has also done more than most countries to protect future generations domestically with the appointment of a Guardian of Future Generations and Sustainable Development committee.

Micallef would do well to remember the bold step that the first Maltese Guardian for Future Generations took back in 2015. The four members stepped down to highlight the lack of support from the government for the role which undermined the committee’s ability to deliver on the promise of the position. His new role will require similar bold leadership to deliver on the promise of intergenerational fairness in the EU treaties.

The EU is taking a welcome step forward with the creation of a commissioner position responsible for intergenerational fairness. With this in mind it’s unsurprising the ‘mission letter’, from president von der Leyen to Micallef, which describes the responsibilities of the position, is light on detail. To do justice to the task he will need to define the concept clearly and develop new ways of working to embed intergenerational considerations in EU processes.

Working across topics, and collaboratively with other commissioners and the president herself, will be essential. Initial actions outlined for the role, such as a strategy for intergenerational fairness, should lay the foundations for how this concept can enable Europe to think differently about all policy areas, from infrastructure investments, to education and skills, from environmental protection to technology.

This is no small feat.

Working for intergenerational fairness at the EU level is a major opportunity to modernise the way Europe is governed. With bold leadership this can be a once-in-a-generation chance to renew the EU institutions at their heart for the benefit of present and future generations. Whether this opportunity is seized is up to Micallef.

Elizabeth Dirth is managing director of ZOE Institute for Future-Fit Economies.