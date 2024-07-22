Many people are uncomfortable with discussing or preparing for the inevitable. The truth is that planning ahead allows you to choose the way you wish to be remembered with a clear head and will facilitate difficult decisions for loved ones left behind.

All wishes and details are recorded in the plan which may then be easily executed at time of need, allowing the family to cope with their loss without the trouble of having to decide and organise the funeral or cremation arrangements. Furthermore, a prepaid plan also allows you to lock in today’s prices for the future hence protecting against rising costs and alleviating the financial burden on the family.

When choosing a funeral plan provider to trust, its important to choose well established and reputable funeral directors or company, to ensure funds are secure and the plan guaranteed for the future. For peace of mind, the company should have a structure separating prepaid planholders’ funds from the company’s working capital. Planholders’ funds should be managed independently by a financial professional duly licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority to keep custody, manage and protects funds on behalf of its clients.

Camilleri Funeral Directors offer secure prepaid funeral plans with a 10-year cost guarantee.