The front cover of the first issue in 2025 (no. 1,064) of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex immediately reveals its intentions of tackling the hot topic of the proposed development at Fort Chambray, one of the architectural symbols of the island of Gozo. The edition contains no fewer than two articles on the subject.

In other articles readers will learn about the overseas travels of Gozitan choirs, as well as about the life and writings of the Gozitan poetess Mary Meilak.

The Innu tagħna l-Għawdxin, written by the late and lamented musician Stephen Attard, who died a few months ago, is also being published for the first time in this edition.

For further information and subscriptions, visit the magazine's Facebook page.

