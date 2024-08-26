Mark your calendars for a weekend of fun and learning. The Energy and Water Agency is thrilled to host the fifth annual Open Weekend at the Għajn National Water Conservation Awareness Centre. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 4pm till 10pm, and Sunday, September 15, from 10:30am till 5pm. Admission to the Centre is free, and parking is conveniently available on site.

Since 2017, the Centre, which is based in Rabat, Malta, has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the challenges facing the water sector in the Maltese Islands. Throughout the year, the Centre hosts a variety of engaging programmes for the visiting public, including six different educational programmes tailored for both primary and middle school students. All activities align with school syllabi themes and can be used to enhance science, history, geography, social studies, and environmental studies lessons. Students receive activity books for each interactive session to reinforce their knowledge about water conservation and energy efficiency.

In previous years, over 1,000 visitors visited the Centre to experience this Open Weekend and enjoy the interactive activities spotlighting water and energy issues. This year’s event is expected to be equally well-attended, offering fun for the whole family with a wide range of activities and attractions for all ages.

Visitors will have the chance to join a mini tour to learn more about sustainable water management practices. These educational tours, scheduled at various times throughout the day, will provide fascinating insights into water conservation along with practical advice. During Water Cinema Time, families can come together to enjoy a series of animated short videos packed with entertaining stories. These videos deliver important messages on water conservation and water-saving tips.

Children can look forward to interactive theatre shows featuring performances that teach important water conservation lessons. Fun and educational animations and games will also highlight the importance of saving water. What’s more, children will have the opportunity to engage in various hands-on workshops. They can participate in activities such as painting their favourite water-themed mascots or potting endemic plants, where they can learn about local plant species and how to care for them. They can also enjoy conducting exciting scientific experiments related to water conservation, all under the guidance of knowledgeable educators.

Stay updated by following the Energy and Water Agency and the Għajn National Water Conservation Awareness Centre’s social media profiles for further information on this exciting event.

By combining entertainment with education, this event offers the community a fantastic opportunity to engage with and learn about water conservation efforts in an enjoyable and impactful manner. See you there!