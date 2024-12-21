Tenor Joseph Calleja and Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo delighted a crowd of over 7,000 in Ta’ Qali on Friday evening, with fellow musicians Destiny Chukunyere, Aidan and Calleja’s daughter Clara all making cameo appearances.

Accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Mro Aurelio Belli and the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir, the concert featured both classical and contemporary melodies.

It was organised by Greatt and President Myriam Spiteri Debono was among those attending.

The orchestra kicked things off with a performance of the Flying Theme by John Williams from 80s Hollywood classic E.T. The Extraterrestrial.

Il Volo perform along with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and BOV Joseph Calleja Children's Choir. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Calleja then delighted the crowds with a powerful rendition of E Lucevan le Stelle and followed that up with the seasonal classic Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Il Volo – a ‘popera’ trio who have performed in Malta to great success on various other occasions – performed various songs, from Gladiatore to Nessun Dorma and O Holy Night.

Calleja joined the trio onstage for a rendition of Panis Angelicus.

The second part of the concert began with an orchestral rendition of The Holiday, followed by a Calleja-Destiny duet of Christmas Song – the first of two duets by the pair.

Joseph Calleja greets the crowd. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Clara Calleja performed a solo rendition of The First Noel while Aidan joined Joseph Calleja onstage for Perfect Symphony.

Following a handful of songs by Il Volo, the night ended with the Italian stars and Calleja coming together for an encore of Granada and Adeste Fidelis.