The Institute for Maltese Journalists on Thursday thanked the police for protecting reporters covering the historic arraignment of Joseph Muscat and his former associates in connection with the hospitals scandal this week.

But the IĠM also called out hecklers who gathered in support of those charged outside the courthouse and threw insults at the journalist.

On Tuesday, the former prime minister, his chief-of-staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi pleaded not guilty to bribery, corruption and other crimes. The three were among 14 individuals and nine companies charged during one long court sitting.

Throughout the day, hundreds of people spent hours outside the court building to show support for the former Labour PM.

Another 14 individuals, two companies and a legal firm - including former minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna - were charged in court during an 11-hour sitting on Wednesday that was eventually annulled.

In a statement on Thursday, the IĠM thanked the Malta Police Force for ensuring that members of the media covering the cases worked in a safe environment and were afforded the utmost protection during the course of their duties.

The feedback received by IĠM was very positive and the institute said it looked forward to collaborating with the police on similar future initiatives.

The IĠM wrote to the Police Commissioner to ensure journalists’ safety during the events, which were expected to draw crowds to the capital.

The institute also thanked the court administration for ensuring journalists could cover the court cases from inside the court hall.

"While noting the lack of physical incidents involving members of the media, the IĠM condemns the name-calling of journalists by members of the public.

"The institute believes this was the direct result of a climate of hate instigated against journalists by the highest authorities."

It again called for an "immediate halt to the propagation of hate towards journalists, making them seem as though they are enemies of the people".

Journalists are just doing their job as watchdogs and should be allowed full liberty to do this without any fear or intimidation, IĠM added.