Juliana Scerri Ferrante was elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, becoming the first Maltese national to serve on this prestigious body.

The election was held on Thursday during the 20th meeting of the States parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg congratulated Scerri Ferrante for this important appointment.

“In a historic year in which Malta is sitting on the UN Security Council and chairing the OSCE, we continued to strengthen Malta’s reputation as a trusted contributor to effective multilateral initiatives," he said in a press statement.

"Scerri Ferrante’s dedication and expertise will undoubtedly make a significant positive impact on this important committee. Her contribution will help this UN body continue its crucial mission to safeguard the rights of the most precious, yet most vulnerable, of all our communities – our children."

The press statement read how Scerri Ferrante brings extensive professional experience in child protection law, both through direct involvement in legal defence proceedings and the adjudication of numerous cases related to the welfare of minors.

"As an expert on children’s rights, she has contributed to the drafting of important legislation related to child protection, family law, domestic violence, and other related social issues," the statement added.

The four-year term for Scerri Ferrante and another eight newly elected members will commence on March 1 2025. The other new committee members are from Mauritania, Kenya, Zambia, Belgium, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Georgia, and Moldova.

They will join nine other independent international experts who were elected to the 18-member committee two years ago.

The Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by its state parties.

It also oversees the implementation of the Optional Protocols to the Convention, specifically regarding the involvement of children in armed conflict and issues related to the sale of children, child prostitution, and child pornography.

Last year, Malta also assumed the chairmanship of the working group on children and armed conflict at the United Nations Security Council.

Over the years, the Council has addressed the links between child protection and conflict prevention, emphasising the importance of conflict prevention in the prevention of violations against children.