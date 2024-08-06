Tourist arrivals in June grew by almost 20% compared to the same month last year, NSO figures issued on Tuesday show.

350,910 came to Malta in June, up by 19.2 per cent over June 2023. The largest share was aged between 25 and 44 (40.6 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (26.9 per cent). British, Italian and French residents made up 46.4 per cent of the total.

Total nights spent amounted to 2,301,614 (+18.2%) and total expenditure almost reached €333.7 million (+16.5%).

June tourist arrivals. Graphic: NSO.

The largest share of guest nights (85.7 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments.

The NSO said tourist arrivals for the first half of 2024 amounted to 1,590,867 (+23.4% in first half of 2023) while total nights spent surpassed 9.4 million.

Total tourism expenditure for the period January-June 2024 was estimated at €1.3 billion, while expenditure per capita stood at €812 from €804 last year.