Just under half of the Maltese population is unhappy with the landscape and environment in rural areas, according to a Eurobarometer survey.

The survey, which was about agriculture in the EU, found that 37% of Maltese rated the rural environment as fairly bad and 12% as very bad.

Only 11% rated the rural environment as very good, significantly below the EU average of 31%.

A further 39% of respondents in Malta rated the rural environment as fairly good, while 1% of respondents had no opinion.

The Maltese showed good awareness about the impact of extreme weather on food supply, with 75% saying they totally agree that it is an issue.

Extreme weather events topped the list of concerns, followed by natural resource scarcity and geopolitical events.

On food purchases, Maltese respondents said they place a high premium on local tradition and know-how.

A total of 54% said this is important to them, above the EU average of 36%.