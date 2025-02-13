The justice minister on Thursday slammed the PN's "misinformation and deceit" saying it was not true the government's proposed changes would ‘kill’ magisterial inquiries.

On Wednesday shadow minister for justice Karol Aquilina said the government wanted to end ongoing magisterial inquiries on cases that shocked the country in the past few years, and not just interfere in the way future inquiries are held.

Speaking in Parliament, he observed that a Bill published last week would not only restrict the people’s right to ask a magistrate to conduct an inquiry, but it also ordered magistrates to stop work within six months on inquiries which have been in progress for more than two years.

On Thursday Jonathan Attard told Facebook followers it was not true that inquiries would be killed. He added that Aquilina failed to say that the amendments would ensure a deadline within which an inquiry must be concluded.

"From there, the inquiry will go to the Attorney General who must decide whether proceedings will be initiated, whether the acts are sent back to the magistrate for the resumption of the inquiry (at which point a two-year period kicks off), or ⁠⁠whether the acts are sent back to the police to resume investigations.

"This was done because we understand that there are certain complex crimes, however, at the same time, we must continue to work towards an efficient and effective justice, which does not leave victims, relatives, and suspects in limbo for life."