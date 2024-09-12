A final farewell for Karl Gouder will be held next Saturday, with his funeral being broadcast live on NET television, the PN said on Thursday.

The funeral will be held at 11 am at the St Julian's Parish Church.

On its journey, the funeral procession will pass by several locations that were important to Gouder and symbolise the many services he performed throughout his life.

These include places in St Julian's, where he served as mayor and the PN Headquarters (Dar Ċentrali) where the party leadership, PN staff and NET Media employees will gather to honour him.

The public is also being invited to visit Dar Ċentrali tomorrow to sign Gouder's book of condolences, which will be available to sign between 9 am and 7 pm on Friday.

PN leader Bernard Grech was the first to sign the book on Thursday, followed by the party's administrative committee led by deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione and general secretary Michael Piccinino.

A delegation from the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela, also visited to sign the book.

Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi also attended the headquarters to pay his respects.

In a statement, the party said that the PN parliamentary group will be observing a minute of silence in Gouder's honour.