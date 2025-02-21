A 61-year old horse-drawn carriage driver from Qormi was grievously injured when his karozzin was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Triq Nazzjonali in Floriana at around 1.30pm when the karozzin was involved in an accident with a Peugeot 508 driven by a 31-year old man from Bormla.

The carriage driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.