A 61-year old horse-drawn carriage driver from Qormi was grievously injured when his karozzin was involved in a collision with a car in Floriana on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Triq Nazzjonali in Floriana at around 1.30pm when the karozzin was involved in an accident with a Peugeot 508 driven by a 31-year old man from Bormla.

The carriage driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.